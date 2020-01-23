Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Trims Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lowered its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 44.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 65,037 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,742,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,866,000 after buying an additional 451,066 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 347,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,693,000 after buying an additional 105,656 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3,507.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,338,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $189,469,000 after buying an additional 3,246,105 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,077,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total value of $1,740,081.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,643,610.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on DAL shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.94.

NYSE:DAL traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,772,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,124,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.90. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.90 and a 1 year high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

