Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,160 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $39,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $779,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 48,625 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,037,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,816 shares of the software company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,363 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 16,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.00, for a total transaction of $5,565,648.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total value of $302,667.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,625.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,312 shares of company stock valued at $12,297,624. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $351.76. 2,084,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,043,085. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $237.27 and a 1-year high of $354.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $169.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Adobe from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Adobe from $339.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.28.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

