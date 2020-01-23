ATBCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $59,677.00 (ATB)

ATBCoin (CURRENCY:ATB) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One ATBCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, TOPBTC and BTC-Alpha. ATBCoin has a market capitalization of $59,677.00 and $51,655.00 worth of ATBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ATBCoin has traded 29% higher against the U.S. dollar.

About ATBCoin

ATBCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. ATBCoin’s total supply is 54,015,027 coins and its circulating supply is 42,038,227 coins. The official website for ATBCoin is atbcoin.com. ATBCoin’s official Twitter account is @atbcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ATBCoin Coin Trading

ATBCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, TOPBTC, HitBTC, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

