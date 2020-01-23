Atheios (ATH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5,842.00

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded down 22.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One Atheios coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including STEX and Graviex. Atheios has a market cap of $5,842.00 and $8.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Atheios has traded 29.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ATH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 17,625,948 coins and its circulating supply is 17,543,150 coins. Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain.

Atheios can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

