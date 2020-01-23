Atlantic Capital Bancshares (ACBI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.34 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 45.08% and a return on equity of 8.82%. On average, analysts expect Atlantic Capital Bancshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ACBI opened at $17.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $19.79.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ACBI shares. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

