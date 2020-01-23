Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Releases Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) issued an update on its third quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.20-0.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $395-399 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $397.11 million.Atlassian also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.03-1.09 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $132.64. 2,282,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,628,795. Atlassian has a one year low of $92.11 and a one year high of $149.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.12, a PEG ratio of 132.75 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Atlassian alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on TEAM. Cleveland Research began coverage on Atlassian in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut Atlassian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised Atlassian from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America raised Atlassian from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho set a $152.00 target price on Atlassian and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $145.00.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.