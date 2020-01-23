Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$0.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$395-399 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $397.33 million.Atlassian also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.03-1.09 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TEAM shares. Mizuho set a $152.00 price target on shares of Atlassian and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut Atlassian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $145.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $1.18 on Thursday, hitting $132.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,447,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,795. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 132.75 and a beta of 1.24. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $92.11 and a 12 month high of $149.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.27.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

