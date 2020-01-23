Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$1.03-1.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.59-1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.55 billion.Atlassian also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.03-1.09 EPS.

NASDAQ TEAM traded up $1.18 on Thursday, reaching $132.64. 2,447,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,628,795. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $92.11 and a fifty-two week high of $149.80. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.12, a P/E/G ratio of 132.75 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.27.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp set a $150.00 price objective on Atlassian and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Atlassian from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded Atlassian from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Mizuho set a $152.00 price target on Atlassian and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $145.00.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

