Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 381.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,535 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.13% of Atmos Energy worth $17,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 15.4% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 25.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on ATO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.60.

In other Atmos Energy news, SVP David J. Park sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $427,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $116.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $93.86 and a 12-month high of $116.73. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.15.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $443.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.