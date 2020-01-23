ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATNI. BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of ATN International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of ATN International in a research note on Friday, October 25th. National Securities began coverage on shares of ATN International in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ATN International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

In related news, VP William F. Kreisher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $122,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,330,761.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael T. Prior sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $195,913.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,359,514.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATNI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in ATN International during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in ATN International by 5.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in ATN International by 28.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in ATN International by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ATN International by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ATNI opened at $56.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $900.86 million, a PE ratio of 5,668.00 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.02. ATN International has a 12-month low of $50.48 and a 12-month high of $79.52.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $115.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.49 million. ATN International had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 0.02%. On average, analysts forecast that ATN International will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. ATN International’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

