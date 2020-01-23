AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Trimmed by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,070 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for approximately 2.3% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. 53.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE T opened at $39.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.93. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The company has a market cap of $285.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.09%.

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

