Augur (REP) 1-Day Volume Hits $21.29 Million

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Augur has a market capitalization of $144.17 million and $21.29 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Augur token can currently be purchased for about $13.11 or 0.00156658 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ChaoEX, Cryptopia, Poloniex and Kraken. During the last week, Augur has traded 24.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.39 or 0.03052649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011950 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00201138 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00029328 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00125379 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Augur Profile

Augur was first traded on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Augur Token Trading

Augur can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, Kraken, Bitbns, Livecoin, Upbit, CoinTiger, ChaoEX, Ethfinex, IDEX, AirSwap, HitBTC, DragonEX, Liqui, Zebpay, Cryptopia, BitBay, LATOKEN, Mercatox, Bithumb, Bitsane, Cobinhood, Koinex, BX Thailand, Crex24, GOPAX, Gate.io, Poloniex, ABCC, Binance and Bittrex.

