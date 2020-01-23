Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Buys Shares of 33,043 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. bought a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,043 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,211,000. Microsoft comprises about 5.1% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,430 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,730,000 after acquiring an additional 14,703 shares during the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,889 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,871,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 15,178 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $165.70 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $102.17 and a 12-month high of $168.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1,264.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Microsoft from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Microsoft from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Microsoft from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.07.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 13,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,843,434.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 611,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,271,555. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,817,790 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

