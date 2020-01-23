Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. cut its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $14,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Cleararc Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $177.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,723. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.47. The company has a market capitalization of $76.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $132.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.89.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 46.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ADP has been the subject of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.70.

In related news, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $1,141,378.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,446,315.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total transaction of $8,184,699.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,416,930.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,381 shares of company stock valued at $9,722,333. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

