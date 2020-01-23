Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) Rating Reiterated by FinnCap

Avacta Group (LON:AVCT)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by research analysts at FinnCap in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of AVCT opened at GBX 18.40 ($0.24) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.59 million and a P/E ratio of -2.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 17.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 20.32. Avacta Group has a twelve month low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 49.80 ($0.66).

In other news, insider Trevor Nichols purchased 107,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of £19,341.90 ($25,443.17).

About Avacta Group

Avacta Group Plc offers reagents and therapeutics based on Affimer technology for diagnostic and research applications in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Life Sciences and Animal Health. The company's custom Affimer products are also used in drugs and biomarkers discovery in biotech research and development.

