AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,024 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.05% of AvalonBay Communities worth $15,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVB. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,133,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,197,253,000 after purchasing an additional 243,424 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,071,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,619,000 after purchasing an additional 218,169 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,511,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,240,000 after purchasing an additional 187,752 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,084,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,158,000 after purchasing an additional 168,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 185,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,954,000 after purchasing an additional 106,347 shares in the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVB shares. BMO Capital Markets cut AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Mizuho raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.69.

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 26,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total value of $5,689,022.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total value of $165,897.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $216.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $210.65 and a 200 day moving average of $211.65. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 1 year low of $183.00 and a 1 year high of $222.87.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $587.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.86 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 45.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.56%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.