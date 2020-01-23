Avingtrans’ (AVG) Corporate Rating Reiterated at FinnCap

Avingtrans (LON:AVG)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reiterated by investment analysts at FinnCap in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Avingtrans stock opened at GBX 293.50 ($3.86) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78. Avingtrans has a 12 month low of GBX 198.10 ($2.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 334.02 ($4.39). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 287.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 257.99. The firm has a market cap of $97.64 million and a PE ratio of 36.69.

About Avingtrans

Avingtrans plc manufactures and sells engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, containers, and skidded systems; and fabricated poles and cabinets for roadside safety cameras and rail track signaling.

