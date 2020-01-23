Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Announces Earnings Results

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Avnet updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.38-0.48 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.38-0.48 EPS.

Shares of AVT stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,366,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,019. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.12. Avnet has a one year low of $36.82 and a one year high of $49.03.

In related news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 263,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $10,840,642.28. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Avnet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Cross Research downgraded Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Longbow Research lowered Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.29.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

