Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Issues Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) issued an update on its third quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.38-0.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.1-4.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.35 billion.

AVT stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.15. 1,365,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,025. Avnet has a 52-week low of $36.82 and a 52-week high of $49.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.12.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Longbow Research cut shares of Avnet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Cross Research cut shares of Avnet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Avnet from a hold rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Avnet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a $45.00 target price on shares of Avnet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.29.

In other Avnet news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 263,891 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $10,840,642.28. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.