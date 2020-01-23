Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.38-0.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.1-4.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.36 billion.Avnet also updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.38-0.48 EPS.

AVT has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks downgraded Avnet from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Longbow Research downgraded Avnet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Cross Research cut Avnet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a $45.00 target price on shares of Avnet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Avnet from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.29.

Shares of NYSE:AVT traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,366,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,019. Avnet has a 12 month low of $36.82 and a 12 month high of $49.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.12.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS.

In other Avnet news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 263,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $10,840,642.28. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

