Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 6.21%. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Axalta Coating Systems to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE AXTA opened at $29.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.45. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $23.34 and a 1 year high of $32.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.28 and its 200 day moving average is $29.58.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AXTA shares. ValuEngine cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.44.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

