Axe (AXE) Trading 13.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Axe has a market capitalization of $2.52 million and approximately $4.09 million worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00005748 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FreiExchange, Crex24 and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, Axe has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003253 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,214,263 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners.

Buying and Selling Axe

Axe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, FreiExchange and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

