Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) to report ($0.68) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Axovant Gene Therapies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.57) and the lowest is ($0.83). Axovant Gene Therapies reported earnings per share of ($2.16) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 68.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Axovant Gene Therapies will report full year earnings of ($3.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.76) to ($1.84). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.62) to ($1.20). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Axovant Gene Therapies.

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.54.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Axovant Gene Therapies from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised Axovant Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axovant Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXGT traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.13. The company had a trading volume of 232,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,820. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.07. The stock has a market cap of $104.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.18. Axovant Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $19.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodstock Corp bought a new position in Axovant Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies by 28.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 10,375 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies by 955.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in the second quarter valued at $1,482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.88% of the company’s stock.

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates for debilitating neurological and neuromuscular diseases. The company's current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis, Parkinson's disease, oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal dementia.

