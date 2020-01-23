aXpire Achieves Market Cap of $661,543.00 (AXPR)

aXpire (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One aXpire token can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX and Kucoin. During the last seven days, aXpire has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. aXpire has a total market capitalization of $661,543.00 and approximately $532.00 worth of aXpire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.65 or 0.03239873 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00203353 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000702 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00029773 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00125807 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About aXpire

aXpire was first traded on January 29th, 2018. aXpire’s total supply is 347,114,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 282,114,001 tokens. aXpire’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for aXpire is medium.com/@aXpire. aXpire’s official website is axpire.io. The Reddit community for aXpire is /r/aXpire.

Buying and Selling aXpire

aXpire can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aXpire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aXpire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aXpire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

