B. Riley Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA)

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Biomerica in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.27). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $6.30 price objective on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Biomerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th.

Shares of BMRA opened at $3.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.37. Biomerica has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.03.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 47.06% and a negative return on equity of 65.75%. The company had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biomerica stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.18% of Biomerica as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations.

