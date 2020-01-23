B. Riley Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AMC Entertainment in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 21st. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.43) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.35). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut AMC Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wedbush set a $15.00 target price on AMC Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Cfra cut AMC Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $11.00 target price on AMC Entertainment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Macquarie set a $16.00 target price on AMC Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.43.

Shares of AMC stock opened at $6.97 on Thursday. AMC Entertainment has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $17.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.16.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.11). AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. AMC Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $279,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 982,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,114,000 after acquiring an additional 237,526 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $162,000. 50.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

