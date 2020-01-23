B. Riley Lowers Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Price Target to $165.00

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ROG. Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 target price on Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.00.

NYSE:ROG traded down $1.58 on Thursday, hitting $129.79. 9,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,107. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 2.11. Rogers has a 52 week low of $108.97 and a 52 week high of $206.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.29.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $221.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.67 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rogers will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROG. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Rogers by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,557 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,517,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rogers by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,963,507 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $338,863,000 after purchasing an additional 29,301 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Rogers by 180.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,582 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,425,000 after purchasing an additional 53,819 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Rogers by 803.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,690 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,133,000 after purchasing an additional 77,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

