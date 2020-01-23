Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of BKR opened at $22.68 on Thursday. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $20.43 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.74, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

BKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Baker Hughes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Baker Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cfra cut Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.57.

In related news, insider William D. Marsh sold 5,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $132,661.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,104.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William D. Marsh sold 6,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $135,912.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.