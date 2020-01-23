Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Acquires 1,091 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.4% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% during the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 416,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNJ opened at $148.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $150.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.66 and its 200 day moving average is $135.08.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 39.81%. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.45%.

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.33.

In other news, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

