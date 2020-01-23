Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Buys 7,630 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,630 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.5% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,687,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,173,000 after purchasing an additional 125,867 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,292,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,972,000 after purchasing an additional 136,819 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 301.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,211,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,693,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668,930 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 43.3% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,563,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,969,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPM opened at $136.68 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $98.09 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The company has a market cap of $433.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Edward Jones reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $137.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,003,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,330.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $1,617,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 425,690 shares in the company, valued at $58,336,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,172 shares of company stock worth $16,158,032. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.