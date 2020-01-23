Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Cuts Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC cut its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,321 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 0.4% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 31,016 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,486,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,303 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77,186 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,163,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 33,316 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,819,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at $18,897,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $596,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,435,371. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,837 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,138 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.18.

DIS stock opened at $144.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $259.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.00. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $107.32 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.50%.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

