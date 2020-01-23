Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.00.

BCPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “positive” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Balchem in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Balchem by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in Balchem by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 19,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in Balchem during the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Balchem by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Balchem by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 37,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCPC stock opened at $107.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.50 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Balchem has a 52 week low of $79.06 and a 52 week high of $109.44.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $158.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.42 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Balchem will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This is a boost from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.28%.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

