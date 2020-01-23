Ballentine Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,865 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust comprises about 3.3% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $71,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPY. Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,522,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,810,000 after acquiring an additional 12,179 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust stock opened at $331.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $322.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.79. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $260.66 and a 52 week high of $332.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

