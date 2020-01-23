Ballentine Partners LLC Has $2.64 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,897 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,051,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 9,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 11,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $849,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,526.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $1,414,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,827.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Gabelli initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.69.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $67.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.73. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $67.62.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 45.23%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

