Ballentine Partners LLC Has $6.40 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,365 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $258,466,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Pfizer by 241.0% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,734,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,164,000 after buying an additional 2,638,873 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 84.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,816,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,142,000 after buying an additional 1,752,551 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Pfizer by 5.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,186,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,004,428,000 after buying an additional 1,159,857 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,291,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,627,320,000 after buying an additional 1,158,147 shares during the period. 70.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.41.

NYSE PFE opened at $40.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $224.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.18 and its 200-day moving average is $38.07. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 30.57%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

