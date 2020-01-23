Ballentine Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 46.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,054 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 195.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC opened at $34.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.64. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.69 and its 200 day moving average is $31.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. BMO Capital Markets cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

