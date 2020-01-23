Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) PT Set at €5.70 by UBS Group

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) has been given a €5.70 ($6.63) price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

BBVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC set a €5.60 ($6.51) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €5.60 ($6.51) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.40) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.20 ($4.88) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.20 ($7.21) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €5.42 ($6.30).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a fifty-two week low of €6.51 ($7.57) and a fifty-two week high of €7.93 ($9.22).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

