Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (BSMX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 15.77%. On average, analysts expect Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:BSMX opened at $7.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $8.74.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1855 per share. This represents a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

BSMX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.45.

Banco Santander (México), SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

