Bancorp (TBBK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect Bancorp to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. Bancorp had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $71.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.76 million. On average, analysts expect Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TBBK opened at $12.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.19 million, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.44 and its 200 day moving average is $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.72. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.73.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

In related news, CEO Damian Kozlowski bought 4,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.63 per share, with a total value of $51,869.80. Also, EVP Ron J. Wechsler sold 2,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $27,802.05. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 17,460 shares of company stock worth $195,280 and have sold 104,340 shares worth $1,858,113. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

