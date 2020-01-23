Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Announces $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share by the bank on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

Bancorpsouth Bank has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Bancorpsouth Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 30.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bancorpsouth Bank to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.

NYSE BXS traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.76. 562,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,232. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.44 and its 200-day moving average is $29.87. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 1 year low of $26.47 and a 1 year high of $33.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.44.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $245.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.60 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 10.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BXS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Bancorpsouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

