Bank First National Corporation to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:BFC)

Bank First National Corporation (NYSE:BFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th.

Bank First National has decreased its dividend by an average of 100.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Shares of NYSE BFC traded down $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $66.35. 7,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,508. Bank First National has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $76.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.19 and a 200 day moving average of $64.60.

In other news, Director Michael G. Ansay sold 4,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $313,317.75.

Bank First National Company Profile

Bank First National Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First National that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Northeastern Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; and checking, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

