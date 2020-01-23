Bank of America Upgrades Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) to Neutral

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on JELD. ValuEngine cut shares of Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Jeld-Wen from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jeld-Wen in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Jeld-Wen from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jeld-Wen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.73.

Shares of JELD opened at $26.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.99 and a 200-day moving average of $20.46. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.73. Jeld-Wen has a one year low of $15.33 and a one year high of $26.75.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.12). Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Jeld-Wen’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Jeld-Wen will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,301,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,986 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen in the second quarter worth $12,152,000. Skyline Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 1.0% in the third quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 400,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,912,000 after purchasing an additional 13,665 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 99.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 112,700 shares during the period. 60.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jeld-Wen

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

