Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) CEO Russell A. Colombo Sells 500 Shares

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) CEO Russell A. Colombo sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $22,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,262.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of BMRC stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,208. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $38.74 and a 12-month high of $47.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.24 million, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 31.54%. The firm had revenue of $26.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.19 million. Analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $2,010,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 84.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 38,909 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 700,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 14.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 16.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. 44.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BMRC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.