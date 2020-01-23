Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) CEO Sells $21,980.00 in Stock

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) CEO Russell A. Colombo sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $21,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,384.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BMRC stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.21. 1,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,208. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.24 million, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.54. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $38.74 and a 1-year high of $47.77.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $26.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.19 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 31.54%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $2,010,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 84.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after buying an additional 38,909 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 700,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,742,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 14.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 16.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. 44.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on BMRC. BidaskClub cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

