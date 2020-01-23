Bank7 (BSVN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($1.11). The business had revenue of $11.11 million for the quarter. Bank7 had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 17.66%. On average, analysts expect Bank7 to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSVN opened at $18.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $187.67 million, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.31. Bank7 has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $20.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.39%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BSVN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Bank7 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

