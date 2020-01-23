BANKEX (BKX) Trading Down 14.9% Over Last 7 Days

BANKEX (CURRENCY:BKX) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One BANKEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, OKEx, HitBTC and IDEX. BANKEX has a market cap of $690,501.00 and $53,324.00 worth of BANKEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BANKEX has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00036983 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $456.51 or 0.05492342 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00026571 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00127710 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00020190 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00034179 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About BANKEX

BANKEX (CRYPTO:BKX) is a token. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. BANKEX’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. BANKEX’s official Twitter account is @BankExProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BANKEX is bankex.com/en. BANKEX’s official message board is blog.bankex.org. The Reddit community for BANKEX is /r/bankex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BANKEX

BANKEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Bittrex, Simex, Hotbit, Upbit and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BANKEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BANKEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BANKEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

