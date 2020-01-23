BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.20, Bloomberg Earnings reports. BankUnited had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 18.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

BankUnited stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,170,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,860. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $30.32 and a 12 month high of $37.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.59%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BKU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BankUnited from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BankUnited has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.71.

In other BankUnited news, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 76,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $2,779,539.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 355,749 shares in the company, valued at $12,931,476.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 20,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $728,901.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,093.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

