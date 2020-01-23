Banyan Network Trading Down 11.8% Over Last Week (BBN)

Banyan Network (CURRENCY:BBN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, Banyan Network has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. One Banyan Network token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinEx, Ethfinex and Bibox. Banyan Network has a market cap of $168,332.00 and $76.00 worth of Banyan Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011810 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000563 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000864 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About Banyan Network

Banyan Network uses the hashing algorithm. Banyan Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 610,736,186 tokens. Banyan Network’s official Twitter account is @banyan_network. The official website for Banyan Network is www.banyanbbt.org. The Reddit community for Banyan Network is /r/BanyanNetwork.

Buying and Selling Banyan Network

Banyan Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox, CoinEx and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banyan Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banyan Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banyan Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

