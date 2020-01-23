Barclays Reiterates Buy Rating for Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap (NYSE:SNAP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SNAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.51.

Snap stock opened at $19.10 on Thursday. Snap has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $19.53. The stock has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.66. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.14. Snap had a negative net margin of 63.75% and a negative return on equity of 44.16%. The firm had revenue of $446.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Snap’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 698,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $10,022,412.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 86,977,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,251,255.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $171,448.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 265,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,855,551.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,151,127 shares of company stock valued at $48,063,830.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Snap in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Snap by 60.3% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 7,446.8% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Snap in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 32.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

