Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Several analysts have commented on BASFY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised Basf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Basf stock opened at $17.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $65.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. Basf has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $20.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Basf had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Basf will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

